Benefitfocus expands with Transamerica
Dec. 10, 2020 5:53 PM ETBenefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT)BNFTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) enhances partnership with Transamerica that enables integrated retirement plan enrollment directly through Benefitplace.
- "Every aspect of our technology solutions is meant to minimize the complexity of employee benefits administration for our employer customers. This means designing a wider range of tools, integrations and partnerships that reduce the administrative burden faced by benefits administrators. Financial security is on the minds of most Americans today and this partnership with Transamerica will help employers offer their employees easier access to investment plans that help them protect their future." said Steve Swad, President & CEO.
- Press Release