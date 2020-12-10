Southwest Gas cut to Sell equivalent at BofA on Arizona rate case downer

  • Southwest Gas (SWX -2.1%) slips to a two-month low after Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Market Perform with a $60 price target, trimmed from $68, based on a "worse than thought" outcome in the Arizona rate case.
  • The Arizona Corporation Commission moved to a post-test year plant of six months from 11, cut the $20M/year COYL program in half, and disallowed the $100M/year of VSP rider capital spending.
  • Given unconstructive outcome, BofA sees a "clear downside to the EPS outlook (~13% revisions) unless there is a shift in strategy."
  • SWX's average Wall Street analyst rating leans Bullish:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.