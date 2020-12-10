Southwest Gas cut to Sell equivalent at BofA on Arizona rate case downer
Dec. 10, 2020 1:14 PM ET Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) By: Carl Surran
- Southwest Gas (SWX -2.1%) slips to a two-month low after Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Market Perform with a $60 price target, trimmed from $68, based on a "worse than thought" outcome in the Arizona rate case.
- The Arizona Corporation Commission moved to a post-test year plant of six months from 11, cut the $20M/year COYL program in half, and disallowed the $100M/year of VSP rider capital spending.
- Given unconstructive outcome, BofA sees a "clear downside to the EPS outlook (~13% revisions) unless there is a shift in strategy."
- SWX's average Wall Street analyst rating leans Bullish: