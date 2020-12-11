Shell-EDF JV in the running to build New Jersey offshore wind farm
- Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Ørsted say they submitted proposals to New Jersey regulators in the second round of competition to supply the state with as much as 2,400 MW of offshore wind power.
- Atlantic Shores, a 50-50 joint venture between units of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF), estimates its project could be completed as early as 2027 and power nearly 1M homes.
- Ørsted is a Danish company that won New Jersey's first offshore wind solicitation in 2019 to build the 1,100 MW Ocean Wind wind farm near Atlantic City; it would expect to begin operating in 2024.
- The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced in September that it would open the application window for the state's second solicitation of offshore wind development; the window closed today, and a decision is likely to take months.