Asia-Pacific stock markets mixed as investors eye negotiations over pandemic relief fund
Dec. 11, 2020 12:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.49%. Shares dipped as uncertainties over U.S. stimulus and surging COVID-19 cases at home weighed on investor sentiment. Tokyo reported a record number of new infections on Thursday.
- China -1.03%.
- Hong Kong +0.28%.
- Australia -0.49%.
- Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors kept an eye on developments in additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S.
- Lawmakers hope to make progress toward approving coronavirus relief agreement before lifelines expire at month end, but issues including state and local aid, liability protections, unemployment assistance and stimulus checks are still dividing Congress.
- A funding extension through Dec. 18 is being planned in order to buy more time to craft a pandemic rescue package and spending plan.
- Meanwhile, FDA advisory panel recommended approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
- Oil prices rose during Asian trading hours: U.S. crude futures were up 0.36% at $46.95 a barrel. Brent rose 0.24% to $50.37.
- U.S. stock futures are trading lower. Dow Jones -0.03%; Nasdaq -0.23%; S&P 500 -0.10%.