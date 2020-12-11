Zurich, Farmers scoop up MetLife U.S. P&C business for nearly $4B
Dec. 11, 2020 2:51 AM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET), ZURVYMETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor3 Comments
- MetLife's (NYSE:MET) U.S. property and casualty busines includes 2.4M policies, $3.6B of net written premiums in 2019 and 3,500 employees.
- Zurich Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY) and its unit Farmers Group will contribute $2.43B of the purchase price, while Farmers Exchanges will fork over $1.51B.
- Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, but is anticipated to occur in Q2 of 2021.
- Thinking behind the deal: Besides helping Zurich deliver its growth targets for 2022, it will give Farmers Exchanges, to which Farmers Group provides certain administrative and management services, nationwide presence in the U.S. and access to new distribution channels.