Mastercard, Visa halt payments on Pornhub amid outcry over unlawful videos

Dec. 11, 2020 3:10 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA), VMA, VBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor72 Comments
  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) have stopped processing payments on Pornhub following a viral NYT column last week that reported many videos of child sexual abuse and nonconsensual violence posted on the adult website.
  • While Mastercard is permanently ending the use of its cards after its investigation confirmed the presence of illegal content, Visa said it was suspending payments until its probe was completed.
  • Pornhub called the actions "exceptionally disappointing" after it implemented safeguards such as a ban on video downloads, as well as permitting only certain partner accounts to upload content.
  • "This news is crushing for the hundreds of thousands of models who rely on our platform for their livelihoods," the platform said in a statement, in which it denied the recent allegations.
