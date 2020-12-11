Futures fall 1% on Brexit shadow, uncertain stimulus
Dec. 11, 2020 6:27 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor8 Comments
- U.S. stock index futures have turned around over the last few of hours, pointing to a 1% decline at the open, as sentiment followed European equities into the red amid talks about a disruptive Brexit.
- "We've been thinking for a long time that these comments are a negotiating tactic and that it is important for both sides to get a deal," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Advisors. "But we've seen concerns starting to creep in this week that if the gap is too wide between the two sides then maybe it can't be breached."
- If an agreement can't be struck this weekend, both sides are preparing for significant border disruption affecting trade worth close to $900B a year.
- U.S. coronavirus relief talks also faced fresh setbacks, with Senate Republicans suggesting they couldn't accept some aspects of a $900B bipartisan proposal despite rising U.S. unemployment claims.