Volkswagen's global sales declined 9% in November
Dec. 11, 2020 6:36 AM ETVolkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF)
- German car maker Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) reports worldwide November sales declined 9.0% Y/Y to 899,900 vehicles.
- Vehicle sales is China dropped 6.9% to 390,700, Western Europe slipped 13% to 265,000 units.
- Sales in North America down 14% and South America fell 1.8%.
- YTD deliveries were down 16.5% to 8,307,800.
- The company's supervisory board to discuss reshuffle of the management board.
- According to CEO Herbert Diess, Volkswagen will not sell enough electric cars to meet the EU's climate targets for 2020 and 2021, but says it will be easier for the company next year and from 2022 there should not be any problems in meeting the targets.
