Pfizer raises dividend by ~3%
Dec. 11, 2020 Pfizer Inc. (PFE)
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) declares $0.39/share quarterly dividend, 2.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.38.
- Forward yield 3.74%
- Payable March 5; for shareholders of record Jan. 29; ex-div Jan. 28.
- “Our commitment to returning capital to shareholders is strong and the dividend increase reflects our continued confidence in the business and in our scientific pipeline,” stated Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO. “It also reinforces that our focus on creating meaningful value for patients benefits all our stakeholders.”