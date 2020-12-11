U.S. military gives boost to flying cars and taxis
- It was only days ago that Uber (NYSE:UBER) agreed to sell its flying taxi unit to Joby Aviation, and now the Northern California startup may be getting a boost from the U.S. military.
- The Air Force has issued a first-of-its-kind safety endorsement to Joby's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, laying the groundwork for eventual civilian certification of the technology and even approval of autonomous flights crossing American cities.
- "This is an exciting announcement because it means you are literally seeing a new market emerge," said Will Roper, head of Air Force acquisitions. "Not just for military missions, but for all missions, including commercial ones. We are excited to see what's to come for Joby and other companies pushing the boundaries of electric vertical takeoff and landing or flying cars."
- According to Morgan Stanley, the autonomous urban aircraft market may be worth $1.5T by 2040.
- The industry has already attracted significant investments from companies like Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF).