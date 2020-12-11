Americans could begin getting Pfizer vaccine on Monday - HHS's Alex Azar
Dec. 11, 2020 7:33 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXPFE, BNTXBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor162 Comments
- HHS chief Alex Azar says the FDA will grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine in the next couple of days. He expects Americans could begin getting the vaccine on Monday.
- Both stocks are up modestly in premarket action.
- The FDA also put out a press release saying it's quickly working towards that EUA.
- Speaking separately, assistant HHS chief Brett Giroir says he expects that by May or June, any American that desires so will be able to get a Covid vaccine shot.
- Azar's comments come after yesterday's 17-4 adcom vote to recommend EUA.