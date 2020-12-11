Americans could begin getting Pfizer vaccine on Monday - HHS's Alex Azar

Dec. 11, 2020 7:33 AM ET
  • HHS chief Alex Azar says the FDA will grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine in the next couple of days. He expects Americans could begin getting the vaccine on Monday.
  • Both stocks are up modestly in premarket action.
  • The FDA also put out a press release saying it's quickly working towards that EUA.
  • Speaking separately, assistant HHS chief Brett Giroir says he expects that by May or June, any American that desires so will be able to get a Covid vaccine shot.
  • Azar's comments come after yesterday's 17-4 adcom vote to recommend EUA.
