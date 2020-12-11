Lexicon Pharma (LXRX) rallies 44% on Fast Track tag for LX9211 in diabetic neuropathic pain

Dec. 11, 2020 7:48 AM ETLexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)LXRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) soars 44% premarket after receiving Fast Track designation from the FDA for the development of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.
  • Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.
  • Lexicon is currently enrolling patients with diabetic neuropathic pain in a Phase 2 study of LX9211 and is preparing to initiate a second Phase 2 trial of LX9211 in post-herpetic neuralgia.
  • Peripheral neuropathy is nerve damage caused by chronically high blood sugar and diabetes. It leads to numbness, loss of sensation, and sometimes pain in your feet, legs, or hands.
