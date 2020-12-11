Wheaton Precious Metals in $150M streaming deal with Capstone Mining
Dec. 11, 2020 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) unveil a precious metal streaming deal for the Cozamin Mine in Mexico.
- Wheaton will pay Capstone $150M upfront upon closing for 50% of the silver production until 10M oz. have been delivered, dropping to 33% of silver production for the life of the mine.
- In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing payments for silver ounces delivered equal to 10% of the spot silver price; the stream is effective Dec. 1, 2020.
- For the five years starting in 2021, attributable silver production from Cozamin is forecast to average 820K oz./year.
- Upon closing the deal, the addition of Cozamin will increase Wheaton's estimated proven and probable silver reserves by 6.8M oz., measured and indicated silver resources by 10.5M oz. and inferred silver resources by 9.5M oz.
- WPM -0.6% pre-market.
