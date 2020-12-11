Sierra Oncology is a ‘Buy’ at H.C. Wainwright

Dec. 11, 2020 7:57 AM ETSierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA)SRRABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • H.C. Wainwright resumes coverage on Sierra Oncology (SRRA) with a ‘Buy’ rating. The price target of $29 is almost double the stock’s yesterday’s close.
  • The analyst, Joseph Pantginis notes “Sierra is in a strong position to deliver a differentiated drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis with a projected launch in 2023”.
  • Sierra’s candidate against myelofibrosis is undergoing a global, randomized, double-blind Phase 3 study with top-line data anticipated in H1 2022.
  • A positive outcome for the ongoing trial will establish the drug as a key player, the analyst comments, ‘even in the face of market leader Jakafi, which has some of its own pitfalls.’
