Emerald picks Univar as distributor for Kalaguard SB in U.S.
Dec. 11, 2020 8:07 AM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)UNVRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) inked a distribution pact with Emerald Kalama Chemical to be a champion distributor in the United States for Kalaguard SB Sodium Benzoate (Kalaguard SB).
- Kalaguard SB is the first and only Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered sodium benzoate preservative, available for homecare applications. Sodium benzoate is well-known as an additive in food, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals.
- Emerald completed registration for Kalaguard SB as a new active ingredient under the United States EPA Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) in October 2020, making it the preferred sodium benzoate preservative for homecare applications available on the market today.