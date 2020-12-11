Juniper Networks shares slip after JPMorgan downgrade on modest earnings growth despite revenue turnaround

Dec. 11, 2020 8:21 AM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)JNPRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Citing the limited catalysts from the modest earnings growth, JPMorgan downgrades Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from Overweight to Neutral and lowers the price target from $28 to $25.
  • Analyst Samit Chatterjee praises Juniper's "quite encouraging" revenue trend turnaround, which has the company returning to growth in 2021 after three years of declines.
  • Chatterjee: "However, even as our expectations relative to revenue trends did materialize with the preliminary revenue growth (low-single-digit) guide for 2021 exceeding investor expectations, the better revenue outlook was accompanied by indications for incremental investments that should limit leverage of top-line growth to the bottom-line."
  • The analyst doesn't expect double-digit earnings growth to kick in until later in FY22.
  • Juniper shares are down 1.6% pre-market to $21.61.
  Seeking Alpha has given Juniper a D Growth Grade.

