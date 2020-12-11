Italy to take control of Ilva plant from ArcelorMittal

Dec. 11, 2020 8:44 AM ETArcelorMittal (MT)MTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Italian government says it reached a deal with ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in which it will take back control of the troubled Ilva steel plant and guarantee thousands of jobs.
  • Under the deal terms, state-owned Invitalia will pay €400M ($486M) for joint control of ArcelorMittal vehicle AmInvest Co. before then investing up to €680M by May 2022, to raise its stake to 60% while ArcelorMittal will retain 40%.
  • Ilva is targeting an overall steel production of 8M metric tons in 2025, ArcelorMittal says.
  • The company previously said it was pulling out of its 2018 takeover deal after Italy's parliament scrapped a guarantee of legal immunity from prosecution over environmental risks during a clean-up.
  • MT -2% pre-market.
  • After an Ilva deal, "ArcelorMittal's deleveraging and capital return prospects look set to improve considerably," Opal Investment Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.