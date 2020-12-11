Italy to take control of Ilva plant from ArcelorMittal
Dec. 11, 2020 8:44 AM ETArcelorMittal (MT)MTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Italian government says it reached a deal with ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in which it will take back control of the troubled Ilva steel plant and guarantee thousands of jobs.
- Under the deal terms, state-owned Invitalia will pay €400M ($486M) for joint control of ArcelorMittal vehicle AmInvest Co. before then investing up to €680M by May 2022, to raise its stake to 60% while ArcelorMittal will retain 40%.
- Ilva is targeting an overall steel production of 8M metric tons in 2025, ArcelorMittal says.
- The company previously said it was pulling out of its 2018 takeover deal after Italy's parliament scrapped a guarantee of legal immunity from prosecution over environmental risks during a clean-up.
- MT -2% pre-market.
- After an Ilva deal, "ArcelorMittal's deleveraging and capital return prospects look set to improve considerably," Opal Investment Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.