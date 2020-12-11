Caesars, Vegas catch a 'contrarian bull' call from Loop Capital

  • Loop Capital starts off coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) with a Buy rating on a bullish view for the long-term outlook of Las Vegas.
  • "Given the almost universally accepted view that it will take several years for Las Vegas to recover, we firmly believe that now is the time to put our stake in the ground as a contrarian bull on the medium- and long-term outlooks for both, CZR and Las Vegas in general."
  • That doesn't sound like bad news for MGM Resorts (MGM +3.3%) either given its exposure to the Strip.
  • Loop assigns a price target of $82 to Caesars.
  • Compare MGM and Caesars side by side.
