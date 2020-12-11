The SPDR S&P Industrials Sector ETF (XLI, -1%) is retreating premarket after dropping 1% yesterday as the worst-performing S&P sector.

Money moved to the sector along with the other cyclicals in November. XLI rose 16% for the whole month, getting a head start on the other sectors because of the spike in Boeing (BA, -0.5%) shares, before the big rotation came on Pfizer’s first batch of efficacy data (it was up 8% through the month after that).

But XLI’s rally also stalled early, peaking on Nov. 24. In December it’s up just 0.6%, behind the still-strong SPDR S&P Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector and the SPDR S&P Financials Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), and just a hair ahead of the SPDR S&P Basic Materials Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB).

A lot of that pause in momentum has to do with the consolidation in Boeing, with investors assessing a rally of more than 60% since the start of November as the 737 MAX jetliner returned to the skies.

While airlines are still rallying as vaccine distribution nears in the U.S., Caterpillar (CAT, -0.6%) could be in a position to take the leadership baton from Boeing, having underperformed recently.

Caterpillar is up 14% since the end of October, but that lags the overall sector and it's up just 3.8% in the last month.

J.P. Morgan says in a note today “the U.S. construction cycle was essentially reset in 2020, and we view 2021 as the beginning of a new multi-year upcycle” and CAT is its top pick in machinery stocks.

“We believe CAT’s earning power and FCF conversion over this upcoming cycle, supported by a US construction cycle, continue to merit our Overweight rating,” analysts led by Ann Duignan write “Additionally, the company has been able to cut fixed costs by restructuring its Resource business, which should provide earnings upside as volumes recover in what we expect to be a multi-year upcycle in mining (despite near-term headwinds to global economic growth). Additionally, we view CAT as the biggest winner of a potential federal infrastructure bill.”

Looking to technicals, CAT is comfortably below overbought territory with a relative strength index of 60.50.

Shares survived a test of their 50-day simple moving average at the end of October and are now solidly ahead of the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs.