Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays leads premarket losers' pack
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) -30% after priced $15M public offering.
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) -25% on raising 'bought deal' offering to $25M.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) -24%.
- Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) -24%.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) -21% after announcing positive follow-up data from Phase 2 VADIS trial of Nelipepimut-S in women with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) -18% on news that shareholders affiliated with Fir Tree Capital are launching a public offering of more than 8.5M common shares.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) -17% on presenting GP2 late-stage study design for recurring breast cancer.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) -16% after announcing that it will return the U.S. and EU commercialization rights of Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk) to AstraZeneca.
- Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) -16%.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) -12%.
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) -11% under pressure on 10M shares secondary offering.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEMKT:BDR) -11% on receipt of noncompliance notice from NYSE.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) -9%.
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) -9%.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) -9% on launch of new website.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) -8%.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) -8%.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) -8%.
- GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) -8%.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) -7%.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) -6%.
- Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) -6% after rival Innoviz announces $1.4B SPAC merger with Collective Growth.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) -6%.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) -3%.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) -7%.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -6%.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) -6%.