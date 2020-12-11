KeyBanc pulls into crowded bull camp on Nike on digital upside
Dec. 11, 2020 8:58 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)NKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KeyBanc starts off coverage on Nike (NYSE:NKE) with an Overweight rating.
- The firm keeps it pretty simple by saying the digital shift of the Nike business is still not fully priced in.
- "NKE is near all-time highs, but we think the Company’s scale and investments in 2x speed will ensure more full-priced sales and its digital shift will enable long-term revenue and margin growth."
- KeyBanc assigns a generous price target of $174 to rep more than 25% upside.
- Shares of Nike are down 0.71% premarket to $136.60.
- With KeyBanc pulling up to the bull camp on Nike, 30 of 36 firms covering the stock have a Buy-equivalents rating.