KeyBanc pulls into crowded bull camp on Nike on digital upside

Dec. 11, 2020 8:58 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)NKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • KeyBanc starts off coverage on Nike (NYSE:NKE) with an Overweight rating.
  • The firm keeps it pretty simple by saying the digital shift of the Nike business is still not fully priced in.
  • "NKE is near all-time highs, but we think the Company’s scale and investments in 2x speed will ensure more full-priced sales and its digital shift will enable long-term revenue and margin growth."
  • KeyBanc assigns a generous price target of $174 to rep more than 25% upside.
  • Shares of Nike are down 0.71% premarket to $136.60.
  • With KeyBanc pulling up to the bull camp on Nike, 30 of 36 firms covering the stock have a Buy-equivalents rating.
