PG&E expects $275M loss for deadly Zogg fire
Dec. 11, 2020 9:06 AM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it expects to incur a loss in connection with the 2020 Zogg fire and plans to record a ~$275M pre-tax charge for Q4, according to an SEC filing.
- PG&E says the anticipated charge corresponds to the lower end of its estimable range of losses, but it is "reasonably possible" that the loss will exceed $275M.
- The cause of the Zogg fire remains under investigation by Cal Fire, and PG&E says it cooperating with the probe.
- "The current PG&E share price is a classic case of market mispricing," Robert Hoeywill writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.