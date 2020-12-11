Square adds shift scheduler to labor management tools
Dec. 11, 2020 9:07 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Square (NYSE:SQ) adds Shift Scheduling to its labor management tools, giving business owners tools to schedule, manage, and pay their staff through Square.
- Shift Scheduling brings new functionality to Team Management, a product integrated within the Square POS that offers clock-in and clock-out capabilities for staff, built-in timecards, permissions and reporting and analytics for labor optimization.
- The new feature is accessible through the Square POS or a seller's Square Dashboard. It's available as of Dec. 10 for free in all Square markets.
