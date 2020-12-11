Square adds shift scheduler to labor management tools

Dec. 11, 2020 9:07 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Square (NYSE:SQ) adds Shift Scheduling to its labor management tools, giving business owners tools to schedule, manage, and pay their staff through Square.
  • Shift Scheduling brings new functionality to Team Management, a product integrated within the Square POS that offers clock-in and clock-out capabilities for staff, built-in timecards, permissions and reporting and analytics for labor optimization.
  • The new feature is accessible through the Square POS or a seller's Square Dashboard. It's available as of Dec. 10 for free in all Square markets.
  • This Square bull says to ignore Square's top-line numbers on bitcoin and hardware and focus on gross profits instead.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.