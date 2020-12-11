Merck-Pfizer win positive opinion from EU for cancer therapy
Dec. 11, 2020
- EMD Serono, the biopharma arm of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) today announced that the European Medicines Agency has formed a positive opinion, recommending the approval of BAVENCIO® (avelumab), an antibody-based cancer therapy against urothelial carcinoma jointly developed and commercialized by the companies.
- The positive opinion recommends the drug as a monotherapy for the first-line maintenance treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are progression-free following platinum-based chemotherapy.
- The endorsement, which was based on positive findings from the Phase III JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial, will be reviewed by the European Commission with a decision expected in early 2021, the companies said. The results of the trial appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine in September.
- The treatment has already won FDA approval in June 2020 as a maintenance treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.
- “The overall survival results from JAVELIN Bladder 100 show the potential benefits of a first-line maintenance approach with BAVENCIO as a significant advancement for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma," says Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development.
- Bar-Zohar, M.D., Global Head of Development for the Biopharma business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, added: "Now with this positive opinion, we have come a big step closer to being able to offer a new option that may shift the treatment paradigm for patients in Europe."