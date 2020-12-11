Merck-Pfizer win positive opinion from EU for cancer therapy

Dec. 11, 2020 9:13 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MKGAFMKGAY, PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • EMD Serono, the biopharma arm of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) today announced that the European Medicines Agency has formed a positive opinion, recommending the approval of BAVENCIO® (avelumab), an antibody-based cancer therapy against urothelial carcinoma jointly developed and commercialized by the companies.
  • The positive opinion recommends the drug as a monotherapy for the first-line maintenance treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are progression-free following platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • The endorsement, which was based on positive findings from the Phase III JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial, will be reviewed by the European Commission with a decision expected in early 2021, the companies said. The results of the trial appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine in September.
  • The treatment has already won FDA approval in June 2020 as a maintenance treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.
  • “The overall survival results from JAVELIN Bladder 100 show the potential benefits of a first-line maintenance approach with BAVENCIO as a significant advancement for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma," says Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development.
  • Bar-Zohar, M.D., Global Head of Development for the Biopharma business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, added: "Now with this positive opinion, we have come a big step closer to being able to offer a new option that may shift the treatment paradigm for patients in Europe."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.