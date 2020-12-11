AutoZone upgraded by Jefferies on do-it-for-me upside
Dec. 11, 2020 9:14 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)AZOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies upgrades AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to a Buy rating from Hold on optimism for the long term growth track.
- "We see initiatives to grow a do-it-for-me market share bolstering LT growth, while significant DIY mix (78% of sales) should provide near-term support as a soft economy and further stimulus likely boost older vehicle maintenance."
- It is also noted that AutoZone has a history of aggressive share buybacks, which could provide a further tailwind to EPS growth.
- Jefferies hikes its price target to $1,325 from $1,230. The average Wall Street PT is $1,366,11.