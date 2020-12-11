Pebblebrook Hotel Trust prices 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2026
Dec. 11, 2020 9:16 AM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)PEBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has priced public offering of $450M of its 1.75% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2026.
- Offering is expected to close on December 15.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional $50M of the notes.
- Interest on notes will be payable semiannually.
- Net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder to be contributed to its operating partnership, who will utilize the proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility and unsecured term loans.
- Shares up 1.4% premarket.