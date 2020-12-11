Xinyuan Real Estate stock rises 3.5% after redeeming RMB 1B bond
Dec. 11, 2020
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) gains 3.5% in premarket trading after fully redeeming the remaining RMB 1B and interest on its corporate bond before it matures on Dec. 28, 2020.
- The early payment reflects the company's solid cash position and liquidity, said Chairman Yong Zhang. "We want to assure bondholders and investors that Xinyuan is operating in a good condition and all financial obligations will be met on time and in full."
- See Xinyuan's net debt for the past 11 quarters:
- The company originally issued the bond on Dec. 28, 2015, with interest of 7.50% from its issuance until Dec. 27, 2018 then 8.20% interest from Dec. 28, 2018 to Dec. 27, 2020.
