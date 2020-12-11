Corning shares drop 2% after JPMorgan downgrade on limited earnings upside

Dec. 11, 2020 9:28 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)GLWBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Citing limited earnings upside potential after the recent rally, JPMorgan downgrades Corning (NYSE:GLW) from Overweight to Neutral and maintains a $39 price target.
  • Analyst Samit Chatterjee says the magnitude of upside from further consumer end market improvements will be limited compared to the company's H2 momentum.
  • Chatterjee: "While we continue to have a positive bias on earnings revisions, led by content growth for Corning across its different underlying markets which have improved materially over the past few months, we believe the ~30% rise in the share price since mid-July (vs. S&P 500 +14%) already reflects the earnings improvement."
  • Corning shares are down 1.9% pre-market to $36.46. Shares are up 38% in the past six months.
  • Previously: Corning provides upside Q4 revenue forecast (Nov. 30 2020)
