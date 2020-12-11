Viatris says up to 20% of its workforce may be impacted by restructuring
Dec. 11, 2020
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) announces additional details on plans of closure, downsizing or divestiture of up to 15 manufacturing facilities globally that are deemed to be no longer viable either due to surplus capacity, challenging market dynamics or a shift in its product portfolio toward more complex products.
- It expects that up to 20% of its global workforce of ~45,000 may be impacted upon completion of the restructuring initiative
- The company says its initiative is intended to reduce the company’s cost base by at least $1B by the end of 2024, with a significant portion of the reduction expected to be achieved within the first two years
- Pre-tax charges in the range of $500M-$600M are expected to be incurred, including $225M-$275 of non-cash charges mainly related to depreciation and asset impairment charges, and remaining $275M-$325M related to severance and employee benefits expense.
- Last month, Pfizer completed the spin off its Upjohn business and combine it with Mylan for the formation of Viatris.