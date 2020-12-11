Predictiv AI secures purchase orders for Thermalpass
- Predictiv AI (OTCPK:INOTF) updates on the sales and production of ThermalPass, its sensor-based temperature screening system.
- "We are very excited with the initial bookings as they represent verticals that are innately scalable. We are also cognizant and encouraged that these orders are formative in nature and have the potential to be significantly upsized. In tandem with our reseller agents, the ThermalPass sales focus has been targeting the most scalable sectors, and we are now getting traction in some of the largest market segments, including hospitals, schools, and long-term care facilities among others. We continue to actively market ThermalPass with multiple demos daily across Canada, the US and internationally." said Michael Lende, President and CEO.
