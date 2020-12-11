Contura closes Cumberland mine sale, updates guidance
- Contura Energy (CTRA -1.8%) opens lower after updating 2021 guidance to reflect the sale of its Pennsylvania coal operations including the Cumberland mine and the exclusion of the Northern Appalachian reporting segment.
- Contura says the closing of the Cumberland sale releases it from all reclamation obligations associated with the Pennsylvania entities, estimated at $169M of undiscounted future cash outflows.
- The changes to 2021 guidance include SG&A reduced by $1M to $44M-$49M; capex cut by $5M to $75M-$95M; depreciation, depletion and amortization seen $5M lower to $155M-$170M; operations expense lowered by $3M to $24M-$30M.
- CTRA shares have been strong gainers, recently achieving its highest levels in more than a year: