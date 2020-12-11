Contura closes Cumberland mine sale, updates guidance

  • Contura Energy (CTRA -1.8%) opens lower after updating 2021 guidance to reflect the sale of its Pennsylvania coal operations including the Cumberland mine and the exclusion of the Northern Appalachian reporting segment.
  • Contura says the closing of the Cumberland sale releases it from all reclamation obligations associated with the Pennsylvania entities, estimated at $169M of undiscounted future cash outflows.
  • The changes to 2021 guidance include SG&A reduced by $1M to $44M-$49M; capex cut by $5M to $75M-$95M; depreciation, depletion and amortization seen $5M lower to $155M-$170M; operations expense lowered by $3M to $24M-$30M.
  • CTRA shares have been strong gainers, recently achieving its highest levels in more than a year:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.