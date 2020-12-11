CommScope +3.6% after J.P. Morgan upgrade on more expected network spending
Dec. 11, 2020 9:52 AM ETCommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)COMMBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is up 3.6% in early going after an upgrade to Overweight at J.P. Morgan.
- The firm can expect an investing ramp toward infrastructure "densification" for 5G in the coming year, as well as ongoing tailwinds from broadband spending to keep up with bandwidth requirements, analyst Samik Chatterjee says.
- There's also a better outlook for the Venue and Campus segment with expectations for better enterprise spending.
- The firm raised its price target to $18, implying 32% upside.
- Street analysts are Bullish on CommScope, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.