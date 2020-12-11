SuperCom selected for a $1.2M program by Isreali Security
- An Israeli Government Security Agency selects SuperCom (SPCB +5.7%) for a 5-year end point cyber security protection program, with a budget of ~$1.2M.
- "We are pleased to announce a meaningful win from a long-term customer of ours in the Cyber Security division which signals to the confidence large enterprise organizations have in Safend's industry leading solutions. This loyal customer, which has been with Safend for over 10 years, deals with sensitive and critical data, and has access to some of the best cyber security technologies in the world. We are honored to be selected to assist them once more in continuing to implement and expand their end-point security measures by utilizing our technology and frameworks. We are happy to be selected for this 5-year program, with an updated set of technical capabilities. This emphasizes the increasing needs for outstanding technology in this industry as well as the value of our long-term existing customer relationships," commented Arie Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO.
- Press Release