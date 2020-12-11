Rivian expected to make a splash in 2021
Dec. 11, 2020 11:12 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)RIVNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- One of the big predictions from Morgan Stanley for 2021 is that Tesla's Cybertruck and Rivian's (RIVN) R1T/R1S will become more than just an "annoyances" for established pickup and SUV players.
- Analyst Adam Jonas sees a flood of new entrants following Rivian into the space as government and business/logistic EV fleets drive growth. However, Jonas does warn that profitability on EV trucks will be a concern for the new players.
- What do we know about the upcoming Rivian models? Car and Driver previews that the 2021 R1T pickup will be priced at $75K, with deliveries to customers to start in June 2021, and the 2021 R1S SUV will cost $77.5K and go out to customers in August.
- Rivian is a private company, but there is already discussion on it on Seeking Alpha as it potentially being the next shiny object in the EV space.