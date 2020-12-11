Twitter acquiring screen-sharing social app Squad

Dec. 11, 2020
  • Twitter (TWTR +0.3%) is acquiring Squad, makers of a screen-sharing social app, and bringing on board its employees.
  • But it's not bringing along Squad's app, which is shutting down tomorrow - suggesting that Twitter may be integrating functionality into its core offering.
  • Squad has drawn a particularly interested audience of teenage girls to its offering, which allows users to share screens (mobile or desktop) and simultaneously video chat.
  • And Squad was formerly partnered closely with Snap (SNAP -1.6%), which could make an integration tougher.
  • If Twitter is simply shutting down the app, Squad may be joined by Twitter's live-broadcast feature Periscope, as developer Jane Manchun Wong found indications in Twitter app code that a Periscope shutdown notice may be shown in future versions of the app.
