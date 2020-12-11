Odonate announces positive Phase 3 data in metastatic breast cancer
Dec. 11, 2020 12:20 PM ETOdonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT)ODTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- In a presentation at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) announced positive Phase 3 clinical trial data for tesetaxel, its therapeutic candidate for metastatic breast cancer.
- The multinational, multicenter, randomized, Phase 3 study, conducted in North America, Europe, and Asia, evaluates orally dosed tesetaxel plus a reduced dose of capecitabine against the approved dose of capecitabine alone in 685 patients.
- Achieving the primary endpoint, tesetaxel plus the reduced dose of capecitabine (Median PFS: 9.8 Months) significantly improved the progression-free survival compared to the approved dose of capecitabine (Median PFS: 6.9 Months) with an improvement of 2.9 months.
- With a manageable side effect profile consistent with findings from previous clinical studies, tesetaxel and capecitabine combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 28.4% [hazard ratio=0.716 (95% confidence interval: 0.573-0.895); p=0.003] versus the approved dose of capecitabine alone.
- “The PFS improvement observed in CONTESSA, along with once‑every‑three‑weeks oral dosing and low rates of clinically significant hair loss and neuropathy, could make tesetaxel an important new treatment option for patients with metastatic breast cancer,” said Andrew Seidman, M.D., Medical Director, Bobst International Center, the co‑principal Investigator of CONTESSA.
- As regards the commercialization of tesetaxel for the indication, the CEO of Odonate said the company was on track to file an NDA in mid‑2021.