Home price growth will rise at slower pace in 2020, 2021, NAR panel says
- More than 20 economic and housing experts surveyed by the National Association of Realtors see annual median home price growth slowing to 8.0% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022, down from the 15.5% increase posted in 2020.
- While slowing, the price increases still outpace the expected inflation rate of 1.7% in 2021, which is up from 1.2% in 2020, the latest available data for 2020; inflation is expected to reach 2.0% in 2022.
- Those surveyed also expect the 30-year fixed mortgage rate to rise to 3.00% next year (vs. 2.71% at Dec. 10) and 3.25% in 2022.
- The higher mortgage rates combined with higher home prices and persistently low inventory are likely to hurt home affordability next year. The survey forecasts that housing starts will be 1.50M, dipping from 1.53M in 2020 before rising to 1.59M in 2022.
- On the overall economy, the respondents see GDP growth of 3.5% in 2021 (vs. -2.7% in 2020) and an annual unemployment rate of 6.2% (vs. 6.7% in November).
- The work-from-home trend is expected to scale back some, with 18% of workers working from home vs. 21% in 2020; still that's three times' the 6% level in 2019. The number is expected to moderate to 12% in 2022.
- In commercial real estate, the NAR panel sees small declines in office and hotel vacancy rates and a slight increase in retail vacancies next year.
Source: National Association of Realtors.
- In terms of regional trends, Dallas-Forth Worth, Atlanta, Phoenix, Indianapolis, and Provo-Orem, UT, are expected to join five other metro areas to make up NAR's top 10 real estate markets next year.
- The other five markets are: Boise City, ID; Charleston-North Charleston, SC; Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN; and Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Lennar (NYSE:LEN), and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) are the top three publicly traded homebuilders in all three of the West, Midwest, and South regions, according to Builder magazine.
- DHI and LEN's outperformance vs. the S&P 500 have narrowed recently when looking at one-year total return; PHM lags the S&P 500:
- In another recent survey, mortgage lenders have turned more cautious about 2021 prospects with about 48% of lenders expecting profit margins will decline next year. Mortgage giant Fannie Mae expects mortgage loan origination to reach $4.1T in 2020, the highest on record since 2003.
- Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB
- Some tickers for retail, hotel and office REITs: Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), PREIT (NYSE:PEI), Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), Kimco (NYSE:KIM), Office Properties Income (NASDAQ:OPI), JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE).