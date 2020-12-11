Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch
Dec. 11, 2020 3:30 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW), CAT, AQN, ABBV, PLAB, TT, CBIO, PHAT, AEIS, CS, UBS, LLY, AJG, PTC, BDC, ELAN, GOSS, AMRS, TTCF, PLNHF, NOK, LII, BE, IMAX, MRNA, MGNX, UNM, RAD, CDE, OXFD, FDX, UPS, AZN, WGO, THO, CNC, NKE, FGENSNOW, CAT, AQN, ABBV, PLAB, TT, CBIO, PHAT, AEIS, CS, UBS, LLY, AJG, PTC, BDC, ELAN, GOSS, AMRS, TTCF, PLNHF, NOK, LII, BE, IMAX, MRNA, MGNX, UNM, RAD, CDE, OXFD, FDX, UPS, FGEN, AZN, WGO, THO, CNC, NKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - December 14
- All week - The conference schedule includes the Cowen Networking Summit, LD Micro Main Conference, DA Davidson Virtual Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference, Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Cannabis MSO Summit, Oppenheimer 5G Summit, BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Hydrogen Conference, MKM Partners Virtual Conference: The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 and the JMP Securities Hematology Summit.
- Volatility watch: Keep an eye on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) as a lockup period for shares arrives on December 15. Investors with vested stock options or shares acquired from exercising stock options before the IPO will be able to sell 25% of their positions. As part of a downgrade from Deutsche Bank today, analyst Patrick Colville eyed the development. "Any profit taking around the lockup expiry could be exaggerated by tight liquidity typical in late December and early January," he warned. A full lockup expiration hits in March when share float will go to 346M from 32M. Shares of Snowflake have more than tripled from where the IPO was originally priced.
- Data reports: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) should be out with its monthly machinery sales report during the first few days of the week and the trucking sector will be on watch to see if the Cass Freight Index can record a positive reading for the second straight month.
- 9:00 a.m. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day event. CEO Arun Banskota and CFO Arthur Kacprzak will be joined by members of the executive leadership team to provide an overview of the company's strategic plan, business updates and financial position.
- 10:00 a.m. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will host a virtual immunology strategic update for investors. JPMorgan expects the event to highlight significant further growth potential for the company’s two key recent launches, Skyrizi and Rinvoq. "In particular, we await topline data for several new indications for both drugs (initial phase 3 Crohn’s data for Skyrizi and H2H data vs. Dupixant and initial phase 3 UC data for Rinvoq) and we will be watching for further color on the commercial strategy/positioning for the products in a range of indications," previews the firm.
- 10:00 a.m. Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will host a virtual analyst and investor event. Execs will provide an update on company strategy, market opportunities, financial targets and other key initiatives for the future. Guidance was just issued by the company earlier this week alongside the FQ4 earnings report, but management will respond to questions.
- 10:00 a.m. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) will host an investor call on the company's long-term strategy and climate-focused transformation to support continued growth and margin expansion. The call will include a question-and-answer session. Trane has not held a similar event in the past.
- 12:00 p.m. Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) will host a research and development call on the company's systemic complement regulator programs. Members of Catalyst Biosciences’ management team will provide an overview of the complement programs, including disclosure of the company's first subcutaneously-dosed systemic complement development candidate.
- 1:00 p.m. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) will hold a virtual Investor Day event. Members of Phathom's management team and gastroenterology key opinion leaders will provide updates on the pipeline and commercial strategy.
- 4:30 p.m. Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) will host a Virtual Investor Briefing. During the event, CEO Yuval Wasserman and other senior managers will provide an update on the strategic growth initiatives, a detailed review of the Data Center Computing and Industrial & Medical markets and an update to long-term financial goals.
Tuesday - December 15
- 7:00 a.m. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has an investor update scheduled. The event takes place about ten days after departing Chairman Urs Rohner offered the strongest indication so far that the bank may consider a merger with UBS (NYSE:UBS), noting a combination with its biggest rival is not "unreasonable" and a single institution would have more clout.
- 8:30 a.m. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) will announce its financial guidance for 2021 and conduct a conference call with the investment community and media to further detail the outlook. Last year, shares of Eli Lilly jumped about 3% after the company's press release on guidance was issued about two hours ahead of the conference call at 6:30 a.m.
- 9:00 a.m. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will be hosting its regularly scheduled quarterly management meeting. During the call, the company's operating and financial leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook, and will take questions from the investment community.
- 9:00 a.m. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) will host an investor meeting to discuss the company's business and outlook. The meeting could include material projections and other forward-looking statements regarding PTC's strategy and financial model, anticipated financial results and growth, the development of PTC's products and markets and other future events.
- 10:00 a.m. Belden (NYSE:BDC) holds its investor day. Management will provide a detailed update on the company's strategy for creating shareholder value. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
- 10:00 a.m. Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will host a virtual investor day. Management is slated to outline the company's strategy to drive long-term shareholder value while also providing financial guidance for 2021. A live question and answer session will follow the presentations. JPMorgan says despite a potential significant amount of financial guidance and update on Elanco's drug pipeline, event volatility for appears cheap. "The sheer number of addressable topics provides heightened opportunity for volatility," notes the firm.
- 11:00 a.m. Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss GB002, its inhaled PDGFR inhibitor, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The webcast will include a discussion of GB002’s development program in PAH and initial results from the ongoing two-week Phase 1b clinical trial in patients, in addition to the PAH treatment landscape and unmet therapeutic need. Shares of Gossamer have been volatile during company events in the past and are coming off a drubbing off poor GB001 results in October.
- 11:00 a.m. Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) will hold its first webinar of a virtual investor mini-series themed "Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology".
- 1:00 p.m. Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) will host an analyst day event, which appears to the first of its kind for the company. One interested party that will be listening is Kerrisdale Capital. The short seller posted a negative report last month that was refuted by management.
- 1:00 p.m. Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF) will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Cannabis MSO Summit. The cannabis players are just the kind that could see volatility from a conference presentation. Shares are already up 57% over the last 30 days.
Wednesday - December 16
- 6:00 a.m. Nokia (NYSE:NOK) will hold an investor call from Espoo, Finland to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy. The update will include new information on the company's strategy, its four new business groups and the markets they operate in. More information will be shared at the Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021.
- 10:00 a.m. Lennox International (NYSE:LII) holds an Investment Community Meeting. Credit Suisse previews that the meeting is likely to focus on incremental margin, competitive share dynamics and debate around resi pull-forward. The firm thinks positive guidance from Lennox on long-term margins could send shares higher. Of note, the last two years have seen Lennox guide Q4 expectations higher during the meeting and seen shares track higher.
- 11:00 a.m. Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) management will outline the details of the company's comprehensive strategy to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value at a Virtual Analyst Day event. The session will include a live video Q&A with members of Bloom Energy's executive leadership team. It is the first analyst day ever for the company. Bank of America cautions that investors could be disappointed as the formal guidance update may be limited to quarterly guidance rather than an FY21 outlook or none at all.
- 11:10 a.m. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Richard Gelfond will present at The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference. It will be the company's first public appearance since the Warner Bros. streaming announcement stunner.
- 2:00 p.m. Federal Reserve rate announcement. The FOMC is expected to hold the target rate at 0.00% to 0.25%. Bank of America economist Michelle Myers believes that the Fed is set to change the guidance for the asset-purchase program but is not ready to change the pace or maturity of purchases.
- 2:30 p.m. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference. Powell is expected to reinforce the FOMC's inflation commitment. Discussion about how monetary policy can address inequality and the climate is also anticipated. There could also be some focus on the timing of the inflation overshoot.
Thursday - December 17
- All Day - The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting to review the safety and efficacy data package for Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine is expected to take place.
- All Day - It is the last business day before the FDA action date on MacroGenics' (NASDAQ:MGNX) Margetuximab. The breast cancer treatment could be a large commercial opportunity for the company in 2021.
- 8:00 a.m. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will hold its virtual annual investor meeting.
- 8:30 a.m. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) holds its earnings conference call. Options trading implies a move up or down of around 17% after the numbers drop and shares have been volatile during the company's conference calls in the past.
- 9:30 a.m. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) will be hosting its 2020 Investor Day. Coeur's executive team plans to discuss topics including the company's strategy, performance, operations and outlook.
- 10:00 a.m. Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) is set to hold a virtual investor event to conduct a deep dive into the TB market and how investments made over the past few years have re-positioned the company to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. An update on the company's automation plans is also promised. Oxford has not held a similar event in the past.
- 5:30 p.m. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) holds its earnings call in what could be one of the more interesting calls of the month. Heading into the report, some analysts have been warning that the shipper faces high expectations and shares are already pricing in a sizable earnings beat. Help could come on the call as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution impact is outlined. Bank of America estimates a revenue opportunity of $100M to $300M for both FedEx and UPS (NYSE:UPS) in domestic shipments, spread over the next few quarters, coupled with an international opportunity that could be 2X to 3X that level.
Friday - December 18
- All Day - It is the last business day before the FDA action date on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Roxadustat for anaemia in Chronic Kidney Disease.
- Earnings spotlight - Keep an eye out for Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) with earnings due in and a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. It is unclear if Winnebago will issue FY21 guidance after holding back last quarter. Options trading is implying an earnings move of around 9%. The stock that correlates the tightest with Winnebago's share price is Thor Industries (NYSE:THO).
- 8:30 a.m. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to provide an update at its 2021 Financial Guidance and Investor Meeting. Due to COVID-19, Centene will adopt a hybrid presentation approach, which will include the use of pre-recorded management presentations with live Q&A sessions.
- 4:15 p.m. Nike (NYSE:NKE) hosts its conference call in an unusual bit of timing ahead of the weekend. Options trading is only implying a 2% move after the company drops its numbers, but the late timing of the call could lead to low volume action. Nike heads into the print having topped sales estimates 11 out of the last 12 quarters.