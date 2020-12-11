Enphase, SolarEdge +6% after Piper's bullish call

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH +6%) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +6.7%) sizzle as Piper Sandler joins the bullish bandwagon, believing the companies are set to gain as global solar adoption is fueled by widespread public support and incentives.
  • Piper's Kashy Harrison initiates coverage of Enphase with an Overweight rating and a Street-high $150 price target, while SolarEdge also wins an Overweight rating and a $325 target.
  • Enphase has "potential for momentum" despite the stock's run-up, driven by market share gains in the U.S. residential market and its entry into the small commercial market.
  • SolarEdge has enjoyed strong revenue and free cash flow growth by branching out via acquisitions in businesses in e-mobility, storage and uninterruptible power supply, Harrison says.
  • Meanwhile, Piper rates First Solar (FSLR +0.0%) at Neutral with a $92 price target, citing tariff uncertainty and less growth potential.
  • Earlier this week, J.P. Morgan analysts hiked their price target on Enphase by nearly 50% to $146 from $99.
  • Solar shares, particularly ENPH, have posted spectacular rallies over the past year:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.