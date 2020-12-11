Switzerland's AAA credit rating affirmed by Fitch
- Fitch Ratings affirms Switzerland's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at AAA, the highest level of investment-grade rating.
- Outlook is stable.
- The ratings and outlook reflect "a diversified and high value-added economy (GDP per capita 1.3x the 'AAA' median) and very strong governance and human development indicators," Fitch says.
- The rating is also supported by the country's "very large net external creditor position, high and persistent current account surpluses, and the global reserve currency status of the Swiss franc."
- The size of its banking sector represents a contingent liability risk for the sovereign, but it has sound credit fundamentals.
- Fitch revises its GDP growth for Switzerland to -3.3% in 2020 from its previous view of -7.0%; it sees 2021 GDP growth of 3.4%, up a hair from its previous forecast of 3.3%.
- ETFs: FXF, EWL, SWZ, FSZ, FLSW, UCHF, DCHF