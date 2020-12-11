Oil edges lower amid New York virus curbs but WTI wraps sixth week of gains
- The S&P energy sector (XLE -1.2%) ended as today's weakest sector performer but bounced off its worst levels and was the only group to hold a week-to-date gain, as U.S. crude oil posted its sixth straight week of gains.
- January WTI (CL1:COM) settled -0.5% at $46.57/bbl, while February Brent (CO1:COM) ended -0.6% at $49.97/bbl, settling below $50 after breaching it this week for the first time since March, but WTI and Brent added a respective 0.7% and 1.5% for the week, with both benchmarks yesterday marking their highest front-month contract settlements since March 4.
- Traders say crude prices were weighed today by worries over growth expectations as a no-deal Brexit looms in Europe and more business restrictions in New York amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, while U.S. lawmakers remain at odds over the composition of a fiscal stimulus package.
- Oil's recent rally could be capped in the early months of next year by potential hiccups such as virus-related lockdowns in early 2021, rifts in OPEC and a re-entrance of Iranian barrels into the market, TD Securities commodity strategists say.
- But product markets should "significantly tighten" as refiners continue to underproduce relative to demand, allowing crack spreads to improve and ultimately drive crude demand higher, TD says.
- ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO