KKR acquires industrial properties in major markets across US
Dec. 11, 2020
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) announces acquisition of a portfolio of ~9.7M square feet of industrial real estate properties located in seven major markets across the U.S. from High Street Logistics Properties for an aggregate purchase price of ~$835 million.
- The acquisition grows industrial properties across its funds to ~30M square feet in strategic locations across major metropolitan areas in the U.S.
- “This acquisition is an important milestone for our business as we continue to invest behind the strong demand fundamentals for warehouses that we see across the country. This is a strategic portfolio for us that deepens our footprint in our existing markets and also expands our holdings into attractive new markets.” said Roger Morales, KKR Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas.
