Medley Capital net investment loss shrinks, NAV rises in fiscal Q4
Dec. 11, 2020
- Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC) fiscal Q4 net investment loss per share of 32 cents improved from net investment loss of $3.01 per share in the year-ago quarter.
- MCC rises 0.6% in after-hours trading.
- Net asset value per share of $55.30 at Sept. 30, 2020 increased from $54.83 at June 30, 2020.
- Total investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 fell to $4.42M from $8.12M.
- Q4 total expenses net of management and incentive fee waivers was $5.28M vs. $16.3M a year earlier.
- Q4 net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $1.27M vs. net decrease of $31.6M a year ago.
