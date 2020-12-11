Duke, Southern, Dominion file proposal to create real-time power market
Dec. 11, 2020 2:22 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK), D, SODUK, D, SOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Duke Energy (DUK -0.2%), Dominion Energy (D +0.8%) and Southern Co. (SO -0.1%) top the list of utilities filing a proposal with North and South Carolina regulators that would form a centralized energy exchange market expected to serve ~50M customers if approved.
- The utilities plan to file the proposal with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by the end of the year and to begin operations as early as Q4 2021.
- The Southeast Energy Exchange Market is envisioned as a 15-minute energy market, the first of its kind for the region, that will use technology and advanced market systems to automatically match participants with low-cost energy to serve customers across a wide geographic area.
- The utilities estimate the SEEM platform could save customers $40M-$50M/year in the near-term, potentially growing to $100M-$150M annually in later years as more solar and other variable energy resources are added.
- "Renewable energy is the way to the future, and Southern Co. is one of the leaders," William Stamm writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.