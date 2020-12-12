Ferrari said to be looking at Fiat boss for top spot
Dec. 12, 2020 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) CEO Mike Manley is under serious consideration to be picked for the top job at Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) after the sudden retirement of Louis Camilleri, according to Italian daily Il Messagger.
- A special board meeting at Ferrari is scheduled next week to discuss the CEO slot.
- Fiat is due to merger with PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) at the end Q1 of 2021. The combined auto giant will be be run by PSA CEO Carlos Tavares.
- Earlier in the week: Ferrari CEO retires for personal reasons; John Elkann to act as interim CEO
- Shares of Ferrari have outperformed Fiat and the S&P 500 Index over the last 52 weeks.