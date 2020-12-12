Child-focused gaming platform Roblox delays IPO until 2021 - Reuters

Dec. 12, 2020 9:08 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)RBLXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • According to internal memos viewed by Reuters, Roblox (RBLX) is delaying its IPO until early 2021 to work with advisors to improve the offering for employees and investors.
  • "We’ve seen companies take innovative approaches to creating a more market-based relationship between investors and companies," said CEO David Baszucki in a memo, explaining that Roblox also wanted to go this route.
  • A Reuters source says Roblox saw the first-day trading spikes in Airbnb and DoorDash as examples of companies pricing offerings too low and leaving money on the table.
  • Roblox filed for its IPO last month, seeking to raise $1B through an NYSE listing. The company was predicted to make its debut before the end of the year.
  • Previously: Gaming platform Roblox files for initial public offering (Nov. 19 2020)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.