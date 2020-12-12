Child-focused gaming platform Roblox delays IPO until 2021 - Reuters
Dec. 12, 2020 9:08 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)RBLXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- According to internal memos viewed by Reuters, Roblox (RBLX) is delaying its IPO until early 2021 to work with advisors to improve the offering for employees and investors.
- "We’ve seen companies take innovative approaches to creating a more market-based relationship between investors and companies," said CEO David Baszucki in a memo, explaining that Roblox also wanted to go this route.
- A Reuters source says Roblox saw the first-day trading spikes in Airbnb and DoorDash as examples of companies pricing offerings too low and leaving money on the table.
- Roblox filed for its IPO last month, seeking to raise $1B through an NYSE listing. The company was predicted to make its debut before the end of the year.
