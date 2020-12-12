Virgin Galactic test flight launches from New Mexico

  • It is go time for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and its test flight of from Spaceport America, New Mexico of the VME Eve and SpaceShip Two Unity.
  • The takeoff was minutes ago after pilots CJ Sturckow and Dave Mackay conducted final checks on the SpaceShip Two Unity and landed final clearance from the control room.
  • Shares of Virgin Galactic rose 11.48% in the week ahead of the launch.
  • Seeking Alpha Marketplace's Cestrian Capital Research is bullish on the long-term potential for Virgin Galactic.
