Virgin Galactic test flight launches from New Mexico
Dec. 12, 2020 10:28 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)SPCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor66 Comments
- It is go time for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and its test flight of from Spaceport America, New Mexico of the VME Eve and SpaceShip Two Unity.
- The takeoff was minutes ago after pilots CJ Sturckow and Dave Mackay conducted final checks on the SpaceShip Two Unity and landed final clearance from the control room.
- Shares of Virgin Galactic rose 11.48% in the week ahead of the launch.
