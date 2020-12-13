Vineyard Wind could face yearlong delay after pulling permit
Dec. 12, 2020 10:30 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)AGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- The $2.8B Vineyard Wind project off the Massachusetts coast, which was set to become the first large-scale wind farm in U.S. waters, now faces a potential delay of more than a year, after the developer decided to push back a permitting review, Bloomberg reports.
- Under a ruling yesterday, the U.S. Interior Department now considers the project's application to be formally withdrawn and that any new project application would need to restart an environmental review process that could span an additional 6-18 months.
- The 800 MW wind farm, a joint venture of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, had been expected to go into service in 2023.
- Interior's ruling, which will be made formal with a notice in the Federal Register, comes before the agency was set to issue a final decision on Jan. 15 whether to approve the project.
