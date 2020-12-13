Brexit trade talks extended past Sunday deadline
- In an unsurprising turn of events, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed on Sunday to push Brexit trade talks beyond their latest deadline as the two sides look to avoid a turbulent "no deal" at the end of the month.
- "Despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over, we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile," the two said in a joint statement after they spoke by phone. "We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached."
- Fishing rights and the so-called level playing field are the two main issues blocking the talks, according to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, adding that the EU is threatening any new relationship with the "torpedo of tariffs."
- Meanwhile, investors continue to dump U.K. investments on fears that Britain may crash out of its Brexit transition period without a trade deal in place. U.K. equity funds have bled $2.4B over the past two months, according to data provider EPFR Global, bringing total outflows since the Brexit referendum in June 2016 to $42B.
- The average level of U.K. exposure in global equity funds has also recently fell to an all-time low of 5.8%, compared with almost 9% at the start of 2016, according to Copley Fund Research.
