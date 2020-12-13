Virgin Galactic slumps 14% after key test flight aborted
Dec. 13, 2020 7:52 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)SPCEBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor124 Comments
- Keep an eye on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) on Monday after a highly-anticipated weekend test flight ended prematurely.
- "Virgin Galactic’s latest spaceflight test was cut short after the engine of its SpaceShipTwo vehicle 'Unity' did not fully ignite as it attempted to launch above New Mexico on Saturday," CEO Michael Colglazier said over Twitter. "Our flight today did not reach space as we had been planning."
- "After being released from its mothership, SpaceShipTwo Unity’s onboard computer that monitors the rocket motor lost connection. As designed, this triggered a fail-safe scenario that intentionally halted ignition of the rocket motor."
- "Following this occurrence, our pilots flew back to Spaceport America and landed gracefully as usual. When I became CEO, I was briefed on the safety engineering of our Spaceflight System, which is purposely designed to enable our pilots to safely glide back at any point. Seeing firsthand how our pilots brought Unity in for a picture-perfect landing after an off-nominal condition confirmed this approach. I am even more confident that this is the level of safety that consumers will want and will be expecting from us."
- "As we do with every test flight, we are evaluating all the data, including the root cause assessment of the computer communication loss. We look forward to sharing information on our next flight window in the near future."
- The spaceflight attempt was the company's first in nearly 22 months, with its previous spaceflight in February 2019 when Unity reached an altitude of nearly 90 kilometers on a test launch from the Mojave Desert in California.
- It was also the first of three remaining spaceflight tests the company plans to conduct to complete development of its spacecraft system, the third of which will carry founder Sir Richard Branson.
- Virgin Galactic has about 600 customer reservations on its books, most of which were sold at a price of $200K to $250K per ticket several years ago. Another 400 have expressed an interest in booking tickets to the edge of space when sales fully reopen in 2021.
- Update: SPCE shares are off 14% as premarket trading opened on Monday.